Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $81.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.36. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $43.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 12.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 39,717 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.1% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 185,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 24,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.9% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

