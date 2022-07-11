Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives $23.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLMT shares. TheStreet lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.22. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $17.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

