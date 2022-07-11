Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 610 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,636 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

MCD traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $254.42. The stock had a trading volume of 26,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,950. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.73. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 58.29%.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

