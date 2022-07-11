Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 1,282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $1,391,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 239,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.75.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,341. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.96. The stock had a trading volume of 12,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,150. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.18 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

