Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 11,795 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 11,795 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 216,005 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $19,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 49,668 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,432 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 51,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. 102,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

