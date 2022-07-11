Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Callahan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Diageo by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diageo by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 432.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,700 ($56.91) to GBX 4,400 ($53.28) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($58.13) to GBX 4,700 ($56.91) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.49) to GBX 4,100 ($49.65) in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,180.00.

Diageo stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.94. 3,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.34. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $166.24 and a fifty-two week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

