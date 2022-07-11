Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.69. 12,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,361. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.17. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENTG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Entegris from $175.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.63.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

