Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Callahan Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $5,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.44.

Shares of CTAS traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $383.77. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,095. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $376.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $391.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

