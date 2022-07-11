Callahan Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $25,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 944 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 284 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $517.88. The company had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. The company has a market capitalization of $485.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $492.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $493.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

