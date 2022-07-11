Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 713 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,702,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,903,000 after buying an additional 320,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,603,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,616,792,000 after buying an additional 350,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,929,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Evercore ISI set a $149.00 price objective on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

