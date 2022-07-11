Callahan Advisors LLC Buys 5,749 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,410 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. BHP Group makes up 1.3% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $11,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 1,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,718,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,031,000. Finally, CQS US LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.02. 73,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,620. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.79. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

