Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 181232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$33.38 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.
About Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR)
Further Reading
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.