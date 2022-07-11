Bytom Price Down 0.8% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Bytom has a market cap of $17.06 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytom has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00027006 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.90 or 0.00249824 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002292 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000984 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,760,522,194 coins and its circulating supply is 1,558,716,838 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.