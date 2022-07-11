ByteNext (BNU) Price Reaches $0.0170

ByteNext (BNU) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0170 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a market cap of $293,042.10 and $51,299.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00119106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016862 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00033198 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

