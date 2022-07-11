Bunge (NYSE:BG) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bunge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.44.

Bunge stock opened at $87.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,225,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Bunge by 7,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 121,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Bunge by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 18,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Bunge by 1,486.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

