BTIG Research Cuts Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $26.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Radian Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.70.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $20.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $17.97 and a 12-month high of $24.84.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. Radian Group’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 5,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,211.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $173,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $208,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,962 shares of company stock valued at $680,379 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Radian Group (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.