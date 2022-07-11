BTIG Research Cuts CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target to $8.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BTIG Research from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut CytomX Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut CytomX Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut CytomX Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.89.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.61. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.89% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The company had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,420,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $3,446,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 115.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 885,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 473,885 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 77.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 895,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 390,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

