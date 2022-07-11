Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.62

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.62 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 205 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

BBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64.

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.31). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -227.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.