Brokerages Set Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) PT at $127.21

Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $93.20 on Monday. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.54 and a twelve month high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 94,148 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,170,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.