Brokerages Set Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) PT at $49.00

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.13.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Murphy Oil from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Murphy Oil to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $89,266.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 36.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 857.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUR opened at $28.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 2.60. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $552.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

