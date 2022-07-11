Brokerages Set Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Target Price at $35.60

Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, CFO Aaron James Deer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,427 shares in the company, valued at $431,956. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,713 shares of company stock valued at $158,593 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

