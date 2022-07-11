Brokerages Set Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Target Price at $35.90

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BADFF. CIBC increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:BADFF opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.