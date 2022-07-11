Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 900,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213,568 shares during the period. Breeze Holdings Acquisition makes up about 1.3% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Breeze Holdings Acquisition worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BREZ. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,971,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $628,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREZ stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry in North America.

