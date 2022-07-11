Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $13.09

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.09, but opened at $12.59. Braskem shares last traded at $12.55, with a volume of 851 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Get Braskem alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Braskem in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Braskem in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 159,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Braskem by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.