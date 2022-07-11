Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.78 billion-$9.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.01 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

BAH opened at $92.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.20. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 54.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,377 shares of company stock valued at $22,471,598. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

