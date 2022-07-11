Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.90

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 42560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$108.53 million and a P/E ratio of -2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.17.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.