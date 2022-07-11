Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.36

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$18.36 and last traded at C$18.36, with a volume of 245927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Vertical Research raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$60.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.42.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

