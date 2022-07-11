Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OWL. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.25 to $13.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.09.

OWL stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36. Blue Owl Capital has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $275.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.30 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Blue Owl Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

