Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BDR opened at $0.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.55. Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.91.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million during the quarter.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers encoders/transcoders, such as 4K/ultra-high definition, high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 capable encoders and transcoders; and QPSK and 8PSK, and QAM transcoders.

