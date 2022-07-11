BitTube Price Down 40.9% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (TUBE) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 40.9% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $284,581.61 and $368.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $130.48 or 0.00639042 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000192 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 348,388,211 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

