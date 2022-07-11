Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Buys 1,300 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,361.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,563,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,461,892. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,972.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 352,400 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,395,504.00.

MICS traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $9.25. 74,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,122. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

About Singing Machine (Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.