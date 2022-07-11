BitcoinPoS Trading 44.4% Higher This Week (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $312,465.27 and $48.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000271 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 44.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 38.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,836,337 coins and its circulating supply is 5,624,883 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

