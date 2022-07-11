Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Trading Up 103.3% Over Last Week (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market cap of $139.47 million and $67.10 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 103.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $11.43 or 0.00055965 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

