Bitcoin Confidential 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 46.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $64,833.64 and $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00008996 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008695 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00217193 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000081 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000326 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

