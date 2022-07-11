Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer David Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.03, for a total value of C$275,750.00. Also, Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.29, for a total value of C$2,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,215,476.90. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,059,000.

TSE:BIR opened at C$8.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.29 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.05.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$285.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 1.3200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Birchcliff Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 1.99%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

