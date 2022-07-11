BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of BioLineRx stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLineRx will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.
BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
