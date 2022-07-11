Binemon Hits Market Capitalization of $1.75 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded up 54.3% against the U.S. dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.75 million and $786,344.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00116785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017282 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033282 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

