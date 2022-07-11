BiFi (BIFI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One BiFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. BiFi has a total market capitalization of $2.12 million and $179,494.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BiFi has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00088889 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00016519 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.73 or 0.00248499 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00044451 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008548 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BiFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

