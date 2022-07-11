BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $50.92

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.92 and last traded at $50.97, with a volume of 31424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BHP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,706.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 133,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $262,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth approximately $761,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

