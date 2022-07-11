Berenberg Bank Trims Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Target Price to GBX 1,000

Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,250 ($15.14) to GBX 1,000 ($12.11) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:IPX opened at GBX 578 ($7.00) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. Impax Asset Management Group has a twelve month low of GBX 551 ($6.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,508 ($18.26). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 679.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 911.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £766.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,482.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Impax Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 52.82%.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($10.95), for a total transaction of £19,888 ($24,083.31).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

