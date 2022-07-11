BENQI Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.69 Million (QI)

BENQI (QI) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BENQI has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. BENQI has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $11.89 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00122680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the exchanges listed above.

