Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €100.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($104.17) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €112.00 ($116.67) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group set a €81.00 ($84.38) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($104.17) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($140.63) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

ETR BMW opened at €76.04 ($79.21) on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €67.58 ($70.40) and a fifty-two week high of €100.42 ($104.60). The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of €78.28 and a 200-day moving average of €82.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.91.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

