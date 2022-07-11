Barclays Cuts South32 (LON:S32) Price Target to GBX 195

South32 (LON:S32 – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of South32 from GBX 300 ($3.63) to GBX 250 ($3.03) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get South32 alerts:

Shares of LON:S32 opened at GBX 214 ($2.59) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.87. South32 has a 12 month low of GBX 145 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 306.50 ($3.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 252.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 252.08. The company has a market cap of £9.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,188.89.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, Hermosa, and South Africa Energy Coal segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.