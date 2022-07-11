Barclays Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €256.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €256.00 ($266.67) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €207.00 ($215.63) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €234.00 ($243.75) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €224.00 ($233.33) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($204.17) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($176.04) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €177.85 ($185.26) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of €107.25 ($111.72) and a 1 year high of €136.25 ($141.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €190.03.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

