Bank of America Downgrades Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RKWBF. Barclays reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rockwool A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,308.75.

RKWBF opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.11. Rockwool A/S has a fifty-two week low of $192.37 and a fifty-two week high of $531.25.

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

