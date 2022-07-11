Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.49 and last traded at $6.52. Approximately 27,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,476,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

AZUL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.40 to $9.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Azul from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azul presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.41.

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Azul by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 59,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Azul by 83.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azul by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

