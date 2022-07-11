Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $21.44 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,887,000. Markel Corp bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 20.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 88,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 265,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

