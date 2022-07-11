AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AUTO. Barrington Research lowered shares of AutoWeb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on AutoWeb from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on AutoWeb from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. AutoWeb has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.17.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a negative return on equity of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AutoWeb stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.79% of AutoWeb worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

