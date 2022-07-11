Autonio 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $770.00 (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. In the last week, Autonio has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a market capitalization of $395,367.47 and approximately $770.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

