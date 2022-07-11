AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a £120 ($145.31) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a £120 ($145.31) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £105 ($127.15) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,500 ($115.04) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($133.20) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £105.71 ($128.01).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £110.44 ($133.74) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of £104.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,668.40. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 8,029 ($97.23) and a 1 year high of £111.70 ($135.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £171.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -187.82.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

